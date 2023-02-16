Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

