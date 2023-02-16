NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,203 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,342. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

