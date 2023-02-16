Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,036 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.