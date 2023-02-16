Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

