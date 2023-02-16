Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 76 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $460.94 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $384.80 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

