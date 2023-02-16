Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $120.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $120.00 price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

