Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $120.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $120.00 price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
