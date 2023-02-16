Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nutrien also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.45-10.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nutrien by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

