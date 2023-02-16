Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-$10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nutrien also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.45-10.65 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Shares of NTR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nutrien by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
See Also
