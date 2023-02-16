Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-10.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.44. Nutrien also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.45-$10.65 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

NTR stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. 3,830,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,317. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,623,000 after acquiring an additional 516,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,631,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,202,000 after purchasing an additional 206,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

