Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $438.16 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $438.16 million and approximately $117.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.06 or 0.06977010 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00079517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08392591 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $174,537,566.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

