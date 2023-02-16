Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$8.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

