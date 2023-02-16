Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $468.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Summer Road LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.