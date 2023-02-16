Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp makes up 2.1% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 212,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,655. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

