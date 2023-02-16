Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 5.4 %

ZEUS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 165.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 126,545 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

