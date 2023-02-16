Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

