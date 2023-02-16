OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 29.7% Higher

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares traded up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.69. 705,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 123,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 96.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

