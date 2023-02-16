ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of ONEOK worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

