OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.
OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,979,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after purchasing an additional 528,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
