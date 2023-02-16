Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of THOR Industries worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

