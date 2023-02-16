Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 13,331 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

