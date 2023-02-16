Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $101.77 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Mizuho reduced their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

