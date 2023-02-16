Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.03 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of PDC Energy worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,409,388.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,569,585. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

