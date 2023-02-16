Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

