Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 7,909 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

