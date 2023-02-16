Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 372.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,844 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

