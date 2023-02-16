Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

