Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.