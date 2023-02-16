Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 610,063 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 117,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.02.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

