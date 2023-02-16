Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 81,060 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

