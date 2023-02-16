Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

NYSE:WST opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.