Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,473 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $193.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.91.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

