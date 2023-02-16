Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,499 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

