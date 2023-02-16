Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,092 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 271,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 133,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.