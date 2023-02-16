Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 686 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,869,000 after purchasing an additional 679,991 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,470,000 after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.16.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

