Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.62 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

