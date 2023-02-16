Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

PEG stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

