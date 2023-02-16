Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.01 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

