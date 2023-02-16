Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 102,881 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 869,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,881 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

