OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 146,000 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 146,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,000. Starbucks comprises 10.4% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

