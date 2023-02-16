Orchid Price Up 7% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.26 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00219392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,743.90 or 0.99998174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09977402 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,657,756.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

