Orchid Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.70 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and $5.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00216394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,873.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09977402 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,657,756.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.