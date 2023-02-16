Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 754,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 293,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$63.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.13.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

