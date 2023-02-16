Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja Sells 837 Shares

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.59. 1,420,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,576. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

