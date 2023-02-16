Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $2.76 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 198,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $117.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

