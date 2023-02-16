Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PYZ stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

