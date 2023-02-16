Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $189.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.11 and a twelve month high of $213.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

