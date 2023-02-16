Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PLMR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.89. 27,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,905. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palomar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Palomar by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
