Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $27.86

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 27.86, but opened at 25.81. Paramount Global shares last traded at 26.79, with a volume of 46,192 shares changing hands.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 23.12 and its 200-day moving average is 23.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

