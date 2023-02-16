Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Position Decreased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.90. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

