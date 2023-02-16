Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 209,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 453,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Paysafe Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 688,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

