Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Pegasystems also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50 EPS.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.45. 1,018,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,756. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

